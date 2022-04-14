San Antonio family of four and their pets safe after fire damages home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters were called to a home on West Winnipeg Avenue at around 1 A.M. Thursday.
A malfunctioning water heater is believed to be the cause of a fire that caused nearly $30,000 worth of damage to a duplex.
The fire spread to the kitchen but crews were able to put it out quickly.
A family of 4 lives in the building. They’ll have to find a place to live temporarily while the smoke and water damage is repaired.
Firefighters were able to rescue several pets from the home. No injuries have been reported to the family members or their pets.