San Antonio FC offers free vaccines at May 29 game
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Football Club is offering free vaccines during the “Spurs Give Night” game on Saturday at Toyota Field.
Vaccinations will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the north end of the stadium. San Antonio FC officials said everyone who receives the vaccine will be monitored for 15 minutes in the cool-down area.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is free for anyone 12 years of age or older courtesy of Livingston Med Labs. The second dose can be scheduled with Livingston Med Labs at the time the first dose is administered.
San Antonio Metro Health officials announced yesterday that more than 1 million Bexar County residents have been vaccinated thus far.