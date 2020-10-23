      Weather Alert

San Antonio fire chief seen in photos eating sushi off naked woman

Associated Press
Oct 23, 2020 @ 6:32pm
San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood. Photo: City of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Officials in San Antonio say they are reviewing the actions of the city’s fire chief after photos were made public in which he was eating sushi displayed on a mostly nude woman at a firefighter’s birthday party this year. The San Antonio Express-News reported Friday it had obtained two photos that showed Fire Chief Charles Hood posing next to a woman who does not appear to be wearing any clothes and whose body is partly covered by sushi, flowers and leaves as she lays on a table. City Manager Erik Walsh says officials will be looking into this. Hood says he didn’t intend to offend anyone.

