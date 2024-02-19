San Antonio Fire Department: Crews sent to extinguish fire at Northwest Side address for the second time since December

ASN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some property on the Northwest Side is becoming familiar to San Antonio firefighters.

KSAT-12 is reporting the address has been the scene of two fires in the past two months.

It’s located at the corner of Maiden Lane and Brandywine Street.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 2 A.M. Monday. The fire did some damage to a shed in the backyard as well as a couple of vehicles that were parked there.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames before they could spead to any nearby homes.

The cause is still under investigation.

Firefighters say they were called to that same address in late-December.

That’s when the home was destroyed in a fire that sent one woman to the hospital for smoke inhalation.