San Antonio Fire Department dispatches assistance to Uvalde

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the school shooting in Uvalde rocked the state and the nation Tuesday, several San Antonio agencies responded quickly and sent help.
The San Antonio Fire Department says the operational resources they sent include:
• One Battalion Chief
• The SAFD Command Bus
• The SAFD MPV 802 Ambulance Bus
• Two Medic Officers
• Three Medic Units
• One Medical Special Operations Unit
SAFD also dispatched a 5 member peer support team and the Department’s Psychologist. They will stay on the scene as long as they are needed.
The Department is assisting with a team that will help respond to 911 calls as local first responders continue to deal with the tragedy.
The San Antonio Fire Department is asking that you keep victim’s families and the Uvalde community in your thoughts and prayers.