San Antonio Fire Department: Dog rescued from burning building on city’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning building Sunday night.

The fire was called in at around 8:30 from the 4700 block of Rittiman Road.

The fire was in a building housing several businesses.

Firefighters say they struggled with the flames as they spread into the attic area.

When they entered the building, they found a dog that was trapped in the building. The dog was rescued and there is no report that it suffered any injuries.

Investigators say they don’t have the exact cause determined yet. The fire caused about $300,000 in damages to the building.