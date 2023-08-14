KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Fire Department: Electrical malfunction likely cause of fire on Southside

By Don Morgan
August 14, 2023 8:30AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Fire Department: Electrical malfunction likely cause of fire on Southside
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio firefighters had their hands full with a fast moving fire on the city’s South Side Monday morning.

It was around 1:30 when the call came in from East Mitchell Street.

The fire started in a small garage but spread to the home in the front of the property.

Along with the flames that were soon shooting from the roof of the two-story home, crews were dealing with a downpour of sparks from overhead power lines.

It was eventually extinguished but not before causing extensive damage to both buildings.

The three people in the home escaped without injury and no firefighters were hurt.

No official cause has been determined but investigators say they believe the fire was sparked by an electrical malfunction in the garage.

More about:
fire
San Antonio
south side

Popular Posts

1

Body found on floating border barrier between Texas and Mexico
2

New Braunfels woman files million dollar lawsuit after witnessing suicide at San Antonio International Airport
3

Baby abandoned outside church, police search for those who left him
4

TxDOT: Highway closure will impact San Antonio drivers this weekend
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who crashed, died while trying to avoid being pulled over by police