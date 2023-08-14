San Antonio Fire Department: Electrical malfunction likely cause of fire on Southside

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio firefighters had their hands full with a fast moving fire on the city’s South Side Monday morning.

It was around 1:30 when the call came in from East Mitchell Street.

The fire started in a small garage but spread to the home in the front of the property.

Along with the flames that were soon shooting from the roof of the two-story home, crews were dealing with a downpour of sparks from overhead power lines.

It was eventually extinguished but not before causing extensive damage to both buildings.

The three people in the home escaped without injury and no firefighters were hurt.

No official cause has been determined but investigators say they believe the fire was sparked by an electrical malfunction in the garage.