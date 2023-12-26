San Antonio Fire Department: Fire damages several floors of vacant hotel, cause still under investigation

Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters have been called to a fire at a vacant hotel on San Antonio’s Northwest side.

The fire at the old Embassy Suites in the 7700 block of Briaridge Drive at around 4 A.M. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined but flames did destroy several floors of the empty building.

More than 40 units responded to the scene and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.