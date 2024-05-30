KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Fire Department: Fire destroys abandoned North Side home

By Don Morgan
May 30, 2024 10:24AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Fire Department: Fire destroys abandoned North Side home
Firetruck parked at curb with lights flashing.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed an abandoned North Side home.

It was called in at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday from the 1100 block of East Mulberry Avenue.

Since the structure was determined to be dangerous, a second alarm was required.

While crews were fighting the flames, nearby residents were told to evacuate.

The fire were eventually extinguished but the building has been declared a total loss. At this point, it’s not clear if anybody was inside.

Area residents tell firefighters that homeless people would often stay in the home.

No firefighters were hurt but an elderly woman who lives next to the home was treated for smoke inhalation.

KTSA News will update this developing story when more information is available.

More about:
2-Alarm Fire
fire
North Side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Don't Buy Any Green Bananas
2

SAPD: Fight between married couple ends with both shot, recovering at hospital
3

BCSO: Woman shot dead, husband saying he fired on accident
4

National Weather Service: Chances for severe weather in San Antonio late Tuesday into early Wednesday
5

Gov Abbott: Border wall going up, drones used to stop illegal immigrants