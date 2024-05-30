San Antonio Fire Department: Fire destroys abandoned North Side home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed an abandoned North Side home.

It was called in at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday from the 1100 block of East Mulberry Avenue.

Since the structure was determined to be dangerous, a second alarm was required.

While crews were fighting the flames, nearby residents were told to evacuate.

The fire were eventually extinguished but the building has been declared a total loss. At this point, it’s not clear if anybody was inside.

Area residents tell firefighters that homeless people would often stay in the home.

No firefighters were hurt but an elderly woman who lives next to the home was treated for smoke inhalation.

KTSA News will update this developing story when more information is available.