San Antonio Fire Department: Fire that may have been set intentionally destroys abandoned home on city’s West Side

By Don Morgan
January 30, 2024 5:25AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another abandoned San Antonio home has been destroyed by fire.

This time it happened in the 3100 block of West Houston Street on the city’s West Side.

Firefighters say they were called to the scene just after 11 P.M. Monday and that the home was fully engulfed when they arrived.

Investigators say it appears the fire was intentionally set as there were no utilities connected to the home and another fire did some damage to the back of the building a couple of days earlier.

The building is a total loss but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

The fire is still under investigation.

