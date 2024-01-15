San Antonio Fire Department: Gas leak at Northeast side condominium sends two to the hospital

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A gas leak at a Northeast side condominium sent two people to the hospital Monday morning.

FOX 29 reports that firefighters were called to Cherbourg Square Condominiums on Broadway at around 2:45 A.M.

Firefighters were able to detect high levels of gas.

After evacuating the building they turned off the gas to the building, then began looking for the source of the leak.

They traced it to a gas furnace.

CPS Energy crews came in to repair the leak.

There’s no word on the conditions of the two residents who were sent to the hospital.