San Antonio Fire Department: Massive two-alarm fire destroys downtown warehouse

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A massive two-alarm fire in the downtown area caused some traffic delays Wednesday morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department says they were called to the 800 block of Buena Vista Street at around 7 A.M.

Flames were burning through the warehouse when crews arrived and the building was destroyed in a matter of minutes.

One small business was operating in the warehouse and the one employee who was inside managed to get out safely.

Firefighters were eventually able to get the flames under control.

Several cars that wwre parked nearby were destroyed as well.

The amount of damage done to the building will make it difficult to determine the cause.

We will provide updates as they become available.