San Antonio Fire Department offers home heating tips
By Don Morgan
|
Oct 15, 2018 @ 4:03 PM

As the temperatures drop, you’re likely switching the A/C off and turning on the heat.

Heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fires and sometimes deaths. That’s why the San Antonio Fire Department is hoping you’ll stay safe while staying warm.

These simple tips can prevent fires from breaking out in your home.

Start by having your heating equipment inspected by a qualified professional and if you use a portable heater, make sure you turn them off before you leave the room of go to bed.

Keep anything that can burn at least three-feet away from heating equipment and have a three-foot “kid-safe zone” around open fires and space heaters.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month.

Install and maintain CO (carbon monoxide) alarms to avoid the risk of CO poisoning.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.

