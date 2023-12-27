KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Fire Department: One person found dead in burning mobile home on Southeast Side, two others hospitalized

By Don Morgan
December 27, 2023 8:21AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is dead, two others injured in a fire that destroyed a Southeast side mobile home.

KENS 5 reports firefighters were called to the 5000 block of Trout Lane at around 6 A.M. Wednesday.

When they arrived on the scene, flames were shooting from the structure, and they were told that someone was trapped inside.

Firefighters reportedly entered the home and found one person inside. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people, an adult and a child, escaped from the fire. They were brought to the hospital but there is no word on their conditions.

Fireifghters tells KENS there was no working hydrant in the area which made it difficult to put out the flames.

The name of the deceased hasn’t been released and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

