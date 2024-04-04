KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Fire Department: Resident at Northeast Side apartment complex calls 9-1-1 after noticing fire in neighboring unit

By Don Morgan
April 4, 2024 5:48AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The actions of a resident at a Northeast Side apartment complex may have prevented a big problem for his neighbors.

Firefighters say they were called to the 200 block of Deerwood Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A resident in an first floor apartment heard some noise coming from the unit above his, so he went up to investigate.

When he knocked on the door, he could feel some heat. The man called 9-1-1 and firefighters were able to knock the flames down quickly.

The person who lives in the apartment wasn’t home when the fire broke out and investigators are looking for the cause.

No injuries were reported but the fire, which broke out in a closet, caused about $15,000 in damage.

