San Antonio Fire Department says motorized mobility chair sparked fatal fire at Southeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Arson investigators have traced the origin of a fire that claimed the life of a 68-year-old man.

The San Antonio Fire Department says a motorized mobility chaired somehow malfunctioned and caught fire Tuesday morning at a home in the 2700 block of Christian Drive.

Firefighters found the man in the kitchen and say there was a fire extinguisher nearby.

He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the mobility chair to malfunction.

The man’s name will be released once the Bexar County Medical Examiner makes a positive identification.