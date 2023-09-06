San Antonio Fire Department: Several units at Northside apartment building damaged, residents displaced following Tuesday night fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fire on the 7th floor of a San Antonio apartment building has displaced several residents.

FOX 29 reports the San Antonio Fire Department was called to the Parkview Apartments on Hickman Street at around 9 o’clock Tuesday night.

The fire broke out in a kitchen on the 7th floor and while crews were to able to put it out quickly, several of the apartment units suffered heavy damage from smoke and flames. Firefighters were standing in water that was nearly knee deep in some of the units.

No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.