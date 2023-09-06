KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Fire Department: Several units at Northside apartment building damaged, residents displaced following Tuesday night fire

By Don Morgan
September 6, 2023 6:59AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Fire Department: Several units at Northside apartment building damaged, residents displaced following Tuesday night fire
Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fire on the 7th floor of a San Antonio apartment building has displaced several residents.

FOX 29 reports the San Antonio Fire Department was called to the Parkview Apartments on Hickman Street at around 9 o’clock Tuesday night.

The fire broke out in a kitchen on the 7th floor and while crews were to able to put it out quickly, several of the apartment units suffered heavy damage from smoke and flames. Firefighters were standing in water that was nearly knee deep in some of the units.

No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.

More about:
fire
North Side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

SAPD officers stable, Chief McManus sounds off on shootings
2

Bill Gates, Please Grab Some Pine
3

San Antonio Police: Man with gunshot wound to the head found in car at Northwest side apartment complex
4

Man critically hurt dies at hospital with gunshot wound
5

New Braunfels man facing murder charge after fatal shooting in Seguin