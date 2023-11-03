San Antonio Fire Department: Space heater sparks fire at Southeast side home

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT News) — San Antonio crews had their hands full with a stubborn fire on the city’s Southeast side Thursday afternoon.

FOX 29 reports it was called in just before 1:30 Thursday afternoon form the 100 block of Rigsby Avenue.

A passer-by noticed smoke coming from the home and called 9-1-1.

Firefighters learned that an elderly couple lived there and were still inside the home. Crews were able to get the couple out as the fire reached the attic.

Officials says hoarding conditions inside the home made the effort to extinguish the fire even more difficult. Firefighters cut through the roof with a chainsaw in order to put the flames out.

It was determined that the fire was started by a space heater that was too close to some towels in the bathroom.

No injuries were reported but the couple will have to stay somewhere else while repairs are made to the home.