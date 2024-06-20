KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Fire Department: Three pets killed, fourth missing following fire at West Side home

By Don Morgan
June 20, 2024 6:27AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Fire Department: Three pets killed, fourth missing following fire at West Side home
Firetruck parked at curb with lights flashing.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several pets were killed, another is missing after a fire broke out at a West Side home.

The San Antonio Fire Department says the call came in at around 4:45 a.m. Thursday from the 700 block of Cypressbrook Drive.

Crews could see the flames coming out of the home when they pulled up and while the family got out safely and the fire was put out quickly, three cats died in the fire. A fourth family pet, a dog, is currently missing.

Investigators say they are working to determine the cause of the fire which did more than $100,000 in damage to the home.

More about:
fire
San Antonio
West Side

Popular Posts

1

Report: Candidate for Texas House arrested on DWI and weapons charges following early morning crash on I-10
2

National Weather Service: Flood Watch remains in effect for Southern areas of South-Central Texas, cancels watch for Bexar County
3

Texas DPS: Two Texas residents arrested after 19 illegal immigrants found in truck in Webb County
4

SAFD: 1 dead in crash on Northeast Side
5

San Antonio Police Department releases body-cam video from May 19 officer involved shooting