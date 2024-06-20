San Antonio Fire Department: Three pets killed, fourth missing following fire at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several pets were killed, another is missing after a fire broke out at a West Side home.

The San Antonio Fire Department says the call came in at around 4:45 a.m. Thursday from the 700 block of Cypressbrook Drive.

Crews could see the flames coming out of the home when they pulled up and while the family got out safely and the fire was put out quickly, three cats died in the fire. A fourth family pet, a dog, is currently missing.

Investigators say they are working to determine the cause of the fire which did more than $100,000 in damage to the home.