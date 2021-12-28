San Antonio Fire Department urging residents to “stay safe” during New Year’s Eve celebrations

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With New Year’s Eve just a few days away, the San Antonio Fire Department is reminding city residents about the dangers and legal ramifications of setting off fireworks.
The use of fireworks in the city is illegal and if you’re caught, you can be charged with a Class C Misdemeanor and face fines of up to $2,000.
There’s also the risk of serious injury.
The Fire Department recommends that you call their Non-Emergency number, 210-207-7273, if you see reckless use of fireworks.
The Department will prioritize calls, then respond based on risk assessment and the current demand of calls.
If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks, you’re urged to visit one of the professional displays taking place throughout the city.