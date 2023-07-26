San Antonio Fire Department: Woman dies while trying to escape burning home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Fire Department is reporting that an elderly woman died in a fire early Wednesday morning.

The call from the 200 block of Ross Avenue came in at around 2 A.M.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the roof when firefighters arrived.

They were able to knock the fire down quickly but when they entered the home, they found a woman, believed to be in her 80’s, dead in her bedroom.

Investigators say she died while trying to get out of the house.

Her name hasn’t been released and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

According to firefighters, there were no smoke detectors in the home.

We will provide more details on this story as they become available.