San Antonio Fire Department’s EMS personnel get COVID-19 vaccines
EMS Worker Andrea Vega gets the COVID-19 vaccine/Photo-SAFD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The first group of EMS personnel in the San Antonio Fire Department received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines Monday. Andrea Vega was among them. She said the vaccine will give her peace of mind as she serves on the front lines of the pandemic.
“Like most people, I had my reservations about it,” said Vega, but she added that it will offer protection from the virus. “Being out in the field, it’s one less thing to worry about,” she said.
SAFD initially offered the vaccine to 400 EMS workers and eventually, it will be available to more than 1,300 San Antonio firefighters.
“Our personnel have been battling stress and fatigue as they continue the lifesaving work caring for the residents of San Antonio,” said SAFD Chief Charles Hood. “Even with all our precautions, one of the biggest stressors is the fear they may take COVID-19 home to their families.”
Vega said she felt fine after getting the first dose of the vaccine, and if all goes well, she’ll encourage her family to take it whenever it becomes available to them.
UT Health, University Hospital and Christus Hospital System made the Pfizer vaccine available for SAFD’s first responders.