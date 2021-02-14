San Antonio fire truck overturns on icy road
San Antonio fire truck overturns on icy road Feb. 14, 2021.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A San Antonio Fire Department crew escaped serious injury when a fire truck overturned on an icy road early Sunday.
SAFD posted a photo on social media with a message urging people to stay off the roads.
“Early this morning because of the ice, this happened. Luckily, the crew is OK.
The storm is serious. STAY HOME. Our life (and yours) are on the line, “ read the Facebook post.
A San Antonio police officer and a Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy were injured while handling separate traffic accidents early Sunday.