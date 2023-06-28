San Antonio Firefighter on administrative duty following arrest in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A firefighter with the San Antonio Fire Department is on administrative duty after he was arrested in New Braunfels three weeks ago.

According to FOX 29, 37 year old Evan Doege was taken into custody June 5, after neighbors told police he was damaging property. But when New Braunfels Police Officers tried to pull him over, Doege sped off.

When they tracked him down a little later, officers found Doege was in possession of a prescription drug. Police took Doege into custody on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and DWI.

He was released from jail on $30,000 in bonds and is on administrative duty pending the outcome of his case.