San Antonio firefighter terminated over racially derogatory social media post
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Fire Department has fired a uniformed employee over a racially derogatory comment on social media.
The firefighter also is accused of making a “threatening” and “incendiary” comment concerning the recent protests.
“The City of San Antonio and the SAFD consider these posts absolutely unacceptable and reprehensible. This type of conduct will not be tolerated, and employees that choose to engage in such behavior will be dealt with swiftly and severely,” read a statement from the City. “San Antonio and the SAFD remain committed to protecting the residents and visitors of our diverse, inclusive and multicultural community.”
The firefighter had worked for SAFD for 10 years.