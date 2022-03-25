San Antonio firefighters cut roof off of vehicle to rescue trapped driver

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after crashing his car on San Antonio’s Northeast side.
FOX 29 is reporting that the man was speeding along the IH-35 access road at around 12:30 A.M. Friday.
He was trying to make the turnaround at Eisenhauer Road but he was going too fast and ended up crashing.
The driver was trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle until firefighters arrived. They cut the roof off the vehicle and removed the driver who is in critical condition.
Police did find alcohol containers in the vehicle. The driver will be tested to determine if he was intoxicated.