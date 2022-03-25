      Weather Alert

San Antonio firefighters cut roof off of vehicle to rescue trapped driver

Don Morgan
Mar 25, 2022 @ 6:47am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after crashing his car on San Antonio’s Northeast side.

FOX 29 is reporting that the man was speeding along the IH-35 access road at around 12:30 A.M. Friday.

He was trying to make the turnaround at Eisenhauer Road but he was going too fast and ended up crashing.

The driver was trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle until firefighters arrived. They cut the roof off the vehicle and removed the driver who is in critical condition.

Police did find alcohol containers in the vehicle. The driver will be tested to determine if he was intoxicated.

TAGS
crash Eisenhauer Road IH-35 Northeast Side San Antonio
Popular Posts
San Antonio restaurant workers find a body near dumpster
March Madness: Pair of Sweet 16 games heads to San Antonio this week
San Antonio woman sentenced in drunk driving crash that killed nephew
Child dies after accidentally being run over
Pancake and Waffle Mix recalled after foreign material found in packages
Connect With Us Listen To Us On