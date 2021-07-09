      Weather Alert

San Antonio Firefighters find body inside burned travel trailer

Don Morgan
Jul 9, 2021 @ 10:25am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio firefighters made a gruesome discovery Friday morning.

It was around 6:30 A.M. and they had just put out a fire that destroyed a travel trailer which was parked behind a home in the 200 block of Readwell.

When they went inside, they found the charred remains of a man who had been staying in the trailer.

His name hasn’t been released but reports are the man was in his 60’s and was last seen around 2 A.M.

Arson investigators are looking for the cause of the fire and no other structures were damaged.

 

