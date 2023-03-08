San Antonio firefighters get knock on their door about East Side house fire

San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio firefighters are trying to figure out how a house caught fire on the East Side early Wednesday morning.

Someone alerted firefighters to a house fire burning about a block away from San Antonio Fire Station #5. Crews then went into action and quickly knocked the fire down with no injuries reported.

According to investigators, a woman told them that she had gotten out of the home after the fire started, also saying that she had been the only one there.

But later, the woman reportedly told investigators that there had been a man with her, but he was nowhere to be found after the fire was put out.

There is no word on who the man is and the cause of the fire is under investigation.