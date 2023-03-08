KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio firefighters get knock on their door about East Side house fire

By Christian Blood
March 8, 2023 1:22PM CST
Share
San Antonio firefighters get knock on their door about East Side house fire
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio firefighters are trying to figure out how a house caught fire on the East Side early Wednesday morning.

Someone alerted firefighters to a house fire burning about a block away from San Antonio Fire Station #5. Crews then went into action and quickly knocked the fire down with no injuries reported.

According to investigators, a woman told them that she had gotten out of the home after the fire started, also saying that she had been the only one there.

But later, the woman reportedly told investigators that there had been a man with her, but he was nowhere to be found after the fire was put out.

There is no word on who the man is and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Popular Posts

1

Bexar County Offices closed Friday afternoon for active shooter training
2

San Antonio Police investigate shooting at Northwest side shopping center. Victim in critical condition
3

San Antonio crime boss to serve 25 years in prison after current 10-year sentence ends
4

Man dead from gunshot wounds found in burning apartment on San Antonio's Northeast side
5

11-year-old boy finds gun, accidentally shoots himself in the head