San Antonio firefighters head to California to fight wildfires
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Firefighters and support personnel from across Texas, including San Antonio, have been deployed to help fight wildfires in California.
Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that Texas is sending nearly 200 firefighters, 50 firetrucks, and 10 command vehicles to help fight the devastating wildfires.
Joe Arrington with the San Antonio fire department confirmed that 7 local firefighters were part of the deployment, but their exact destination was not known.
The deployment is made possible through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS), where the state of Texas is able to mobilize resources from fire departments across the state.
“Texas is ready to answer the call for help when disaster strikes — whether it’s here in the Lone Star State or across the country,” said Abbott. “I thank the brave men and women serving in our fire departments across Texas for stepping up to help Californians in need as these fires continue to burn. I ask all Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for the courageous firefighters battling these wildfires, as well as for those who have been affected by this disaster.”