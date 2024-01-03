KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Firefighters rescue man from burning home on city’s West Side

By Don Morgan
January 3, 2024 5:43AM CST
Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is hospitalized after he was injured in a fire early Wednesday morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department says they got the call at around 1:45 a.m. from the 820 block of San Bernardo Avenue on the city’s West Side.

The home appeared to be abandoned, but investigators say a man in his 40’s was inside.

Crews rescued the man who was taken to the hospital with some minor burns. He’s expected to recover but the home has been declared a total loss.

The man’s name has not been released and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

