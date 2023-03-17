San Antonio Firefighters rescue man who fell down manhole

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A homeless man had to be rescued after he fell into a manhole cover while trying to get out of the rain.

It happened at around 5 A.M. near Menchaca Street. The man was in an area frequented by the homeless when it rains when he fell 15 to 20 feet.

Firefighters arrived and had to close down some nearby roadways so they could rescue the man by lowering a rescue crew member with a rope.

The man was eventually brought to the surface and sent to the hospital. He was awake and alert when he was pulled out of the hole but suffered a leg injury in the fall.

His name and age haven’t been released.