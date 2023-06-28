San Antonio firefighters rescue trapped driver from wrecked vehicle

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in critical condition after San Antonio firefighters rescued him from his wrecked vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened at around 1:30 A.M. in the 9100 block of Loop 1604 West.

The driver was in a SUV and lost control when he took the exit ramp to Bandera Road.

The vehicle rolled over several times, trapping the man inside. The jaws of life were used to remove the man from the wreckage. He was then rushed to a hospital where Doctors say he is in critical condition.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash but drivers attempting to use the exit ramp had to take an alternate route while crews cleared the scene and conducted an investigation.

SAPD, SAFD and EMS all responded to the crash.