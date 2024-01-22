Search for group of people washed away by high water called off in San Antonio

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search for a group of people swept away by high water in San Antonio has been called off.

KENS 5 reports no active searches are underway for five or six people who were washed away around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. First responders say the search started in an area close to I-10 and El Monte Boulevard, just north of downtown.

Firefighters arrived and started searching and yelling out for the group with no response. Officials say a boat was used in the search, but all efforts were called off at around 8:40 a.m.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

Original story (01-22-204):

Several homeless people have been swept away by fast moving storm water.

KSAT-12 says it happened just after midnight Monday near I-10 and El Monte Boulevard.

A group of six homeless people were camped out in the drainage tunnels.

The water swept five of them away.

Firefighters tethered together have entered the tunnels to search for the missing people but at this point there is no word on whether or not they’ve been located.

Firefighters have also been using a boat to search Woodlawn Lake, which is where the tunnels eventually empty.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Christian Blood