KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Fire Department: Five people swept away from homeless encampment by fast moving water

By Don Morgan
January 22, 2024 5:48AM CST
Share
San Antonio Fire Department: Five people swept away from homeless encampment by fast moving water
Police lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several homeless people have been swept away by fast moving storm water.

KSAT-12 says it happened just after midnight Monday near I-10 and El Monte Boulevard.

A group of six homeless people were camped out in the drainage tunnels.

The water swept five of them away.

Firefighters tethered together have entered the tunnels to search for the missing people but at this point there is no word on whether or not they’ve been located.

Firefighters have also been using a boat to search Woodlawn Lake, which is where the tunnels eventually empty.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

More about:
flood
homeless
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Freezing temperatures, dangerous wind chills continue before Wednesday warm up
2

Fire at HEB on San Antonio's West Side likely caused by an electrical issue
3

San Antonio Police: Woman in stable condition after she was shot by car thieves
4

SAPD officer shot, multiple suspects on the loose
5

San Antonio Fire Department: Massive two-alarm fire destroys downtown warehouse