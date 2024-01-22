San Antonio Fire Department: Five people swept away from homeless encampment by fast moving water

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several homeless people have been swept away by fast moving storm water.

KSAT-12 says it happened just after midnight Monday near I-10 and El Monte Boulevard.

A group of six homeless people were camped out in the drainage tunnels.

The water swept five of them away.

Firefighters tethered together have entered the tunnels to search for the missing people but at this point there is no word on whether or not they’ve been located.

Firefighters have also been using a boat to search Woodlawn Lake, which is where the tunnels eventually empty.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.