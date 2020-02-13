San Antonio firefighters union finalizes new collective bargaining agreement with city
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio’s firefighters union says it has finalized its collective bargaining agreement with the City of San Antonio Thursday.
The union has not immediately revealed details of the agreement, but San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association president Chief Christopher Steele said in a statement that “this compensation plan and healthcare package protects the firefighters and the citizens.”
He added that it keeps San Antonio among the highest compensated fire departments in Texas.
“Thank you to the citizens of San Antonio for helping make the 2018 Charter Amendment process a success,” Steele added in the statement.
The collective bargaining process took six years to complete, which included a 2018 vote to amend the City of San Antonio’s charter, which was backed by the union.