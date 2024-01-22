KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Firefighters: Woman rescued after being swept away by rushing water on Northeast side

By Don Morgan
January 22, 2024 7:02AM CST
Share
San Antonio Firefighters: Woman rescued after being swept away by rushing water on Northeast side
Firetruck parked at curb with lights flashing.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As heavy rain impacts travel across the area, firefighters are being called out to make some high water rescues.

One on San Antonio’s Northeast side sent one woman to the hospital after she was swept away by fast moving water.

Firefighters say it happened at around 2:30 A.M. Monday. Two men and two women were in a car traveling on Corinne Drive but when they turned onto Ira Lee, they drove into some high water.

When one of the women attempted to get out of the car, she was swept away.

Police heard her yelling for help and directed firefighters to where she was.

After she was pulled from the water, she was brought to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The other three people who were in the car with her managed to get out and walk to dry ground.

No names have been released.

More about:
flood
Northeast Side
San Antonio
water rescue

Popular Posts

1

Freezing temperatures, dangerous wind chills continue before Wednesday warm up
2

Fire at HEB on San Antonio's West Side likely caused by an electrical issue
3

San Antonio Police: Woman in stable condition after she was shot by car thieves
4

SAPD officer shot, multiple suspects on the loose
5

San Antonio Fire Department: Massive two-alarm fire destroys downtown warehouse