San Antonio Firefighters: Woman rescued after being swept away by rushing water on Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As heavy rain impacts travel across the area, firefighters are being called out to make some high water rescues.

One on San Antonio’s Northeast side sent one woman to the hospital after she was swept away by fast moving water.

Firefighters say it happened at around 2:30 A.M. Monday. Two men and two women were in a car traveling on Corinne Drive but when they turned onto Ira Lee, they drove into some high water.

When one of the women attempted to get out of the car, she was swept away.

Police heard her yelling for help and directed firefighters to where she was.

After she was pulled from the water, she was brought to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The other three people who were in the car with her managed to get out and walk to dry ground.

No names have been released.