San Antonio flight instructor killed in mid-air collision near Houston

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The pilots involved in the deadly crash earlier this week near Houston have been identified.
According to the Houston Chronicle, Robert Gruss was piloting a single-engine Cessna on Tuesday when it collided with a paraglider. Gruss is a 35-year-old flight instructor from San Antonio.
The paraglider has been identified as 51-year-old Kenneth Tuttle of Fulshear.
Gruss reportedly flew out of Bush Intercontinental Airport and was headed about 150 miles southwest of Houston to the Victoria Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
