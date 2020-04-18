San Antonio Food Bank CEO: “I worry that we’re not going to have enough food”
Eric Cooper, President and CEO of San Antonio Food Bank, Alamodome Food Giveaway, April 17, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) Another 2,000-plus families have something to eat tonight, thanks to the San Antonio Food Bank.
Since the coronavirus crisis began, the number of families served by the Food Bank has doubled from about 60,000 a week to 120,000. President and CEO Eric Cooper got emotional as he watched the long line of cars at the food giveaway at the Alamodome this morning.
“I met a lady who got in line yesterday at 5 o’clock–5 o’clock yesterday for a 10 o’clock distribution this morning,” he said as he choked back tears. “She’s got kids. They’ve lost their jobs, they’ve lost their health care.”
As the need gets greater, he feels the pressure of being able to provide enough food for those who really need it.
“I love our city and I want to make sure that no one goes hungry, and when I see lines like this, I worry that we’re not going to have enough food,” said Cooper.
With many restaurants and businesses closed, donations of food and money have gone down, so Cooper’s face lit up when Valero Energy presented him a $400,000 dollar check in the Alamodome parking lot. The Valero Energy Foundation added another $70,000 with the money going toward the purchase of food and fuel. Those who showed up for the San Antonio Food Bank giveaway today received groceries and gas cards from Valero.
Janie Lou Rodriguez, a dental hygienist who’s not working because of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteered to help the San Antonio Food Bank at the giveaway. She had a friendly, cheerful greeting for everyone who drove up to her tent.
“I love people. I feel for them, so I want to brighten up their life,” she told KTSA News.
As the next car drove up she greeted people with,” Good morning, good morning! How are you?” As they drove away, she waved and said,” Have a great day. God Bless.”
Congressman Chip Roy also helped distribute food, as well as DPS troopers and people from all walks of life.
If you’d like to help the San Antonio Food Bank, click on Trey Ware’s 2nd Annual Food Drive on this website.