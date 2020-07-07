San Antonio Food Bank in urgent need of volunteers
San Antonio Food Bank giveaway at the Alamodome, March 31, 2020/KTSA Photo- Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Food Bank is looking for volunteers, a LOT of volunteers and they need them ASAP.
In order to meet the need during the pandemic, the Food Bank requires 400 volunteers every week.
The current numbers show they only have about 100 people signed up to volunteer this week and in weeks to come.
Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper says the lack of volunteers could mean some food distribution events being postponed or even canceled because they’re short-handed. He also states the distribution events that do take place could see longer and slower lines for clients.
“Our great community is rightfully cautious about getting out at the moment, given the spike in
local cases. But the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on our economic stability as a community
and food needs continue at all-time high levels. For those that are healthy and can join us, we need you more than ever. With some staying home for health reasons, we need all the heroes our city can provide to join us at our mobile/mega distributions and meet the emergency food needs of our community.”
If you’re 18 and older, you can help out. Just register online at https://safoodbank.org/