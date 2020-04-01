      Weather Alert

San Antonio funeral home offers drive-in services

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 1, 2020 @ 3:21pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- During the  COVID-19 pandemic, a local funeral home is providing area residents the opportunity to attend visitation and services for their loved ones without leaving their cars.

At a time when we’re being urged to keep at least 6 feet away from others to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Mission Park is offering drive-in funerals.

What’s touted as the world’s first drive-in funeral theatre allows the family to feel the love and support at their time of loss. The services  conclude with three honks representing comfort, support and love as they drive away.

”Losing a friend or family member is never easy. We are aware that these unsettling times can amplify feelings of grief and anxiety,” said Dick Tips at Mission Park.

Online streaming also makes it possible for family and friends to attend the funeral services electronically from the comfort of their own homes.

 

 

 

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Drive-in Funeral Mission Park Funeral Chapels
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming