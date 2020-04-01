San Antonio funeral home offers drive-in services
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- During the COVID-19 pandemic, a local funeral home is providing area residents the opportunity to attend visitation and services for their loved ones without leaving their cars.
At a time when we’re being urged to keep at least 6 feet away from others to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Mission Park is offering drive-in funerals.
What’s touted as the world’s first drive-in funeral theatre allows the family to feel the love and support at their time of loss. The services conclude with three honks representing comfort, support and love as they drive away.
”Losing a friend or family member is never easy. We are aware that these unsettling times can amplify feelings of grief and anxiety,” said Dick Tips at Mission Park.
Online streaming also makes it possible for family and friends to attend the funeral services electronically from the comfort of their own homes.