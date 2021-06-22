San Antonio FY 2022 budget telephone town hall meetings tonight and tomorrow

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio is holding a telephone town hall meeting tonight and tomorrow to give residents the chance to weigh in on the FY 2022 city budget.
The virtual meetings begin at 6 p.m. and will last an hour. Residents are required to pre-register to participate in the event and registration will close at 3 p.m. each day.
The meetings will also be broadcast on AT&T channel 99, Grande channel 20, Spectrum channel 21, digital antenna 16 and the City of San Antonio’s Facebook page.
Pre-register here: https://tthm.wufoo.com/forms/sa-fy-2022-budget-survey-telephone-town-hall