San Antonio gang member added to Texas 10 Most Wanted

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety added two new people to the Texas 10 Most Wanted list and one is a San Antonio man wanted in multiple counties.
40-year-old Ruben Alvarado Castro is a known member of the Texas Mexican Mafia gang that has been wanted since May of last year.
Castro was initially convicted of possession of a firearm after domestic abuse in 2008. He was sentenced to 80 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release, but the supervised release was revoked multiple times, officials said.
He was released from prison in 2017 and then sentenced again in 2019 to three years for possession and use of fraudulent identifying information. Officials said he was also given six years of probation for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years of probation for possession of a controlled substance. He was released on parole in March 2021.
Officials said he was initially wanted for a parole violation on May 7, 2021, and was wanted in Bexar County on an additional warrant for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on May 13, 2021. In September, Atascosa County issued an arrest warrant for probation violation.
Castro is 5’7″ and weighs approximately 190 lbs with tattoos on his face, neck, back, abdomen and both arms and hands. Officials said he also has ties to Kansas.
Officials are also looking for Paul Matthew Berry III out of Houston.
Berry has been wanted since June for a prole violation. In July, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for sexual assault of a child.
Berry was convicted in 1988 of convicted of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping with intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually stemming from an incident with a 25-year-old woman. He was sentenced to 60 years and 40 years in prison for both charges to be served concurrently.
In 2008, Berry was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 20 years in prison.. He was released on parole in May 2019.
Berry is 5’6″ and weighs approximately 220 lbs. with scars on his chin, right shoulder, and both arms and abdomen.
Both men are considered armed and dangerous, officials said.
