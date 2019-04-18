San Antonio gas prices climb but remain the lowest in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There’s another jump at the pump.

Gas prices are on the rise again. The statewide average in Texas has climbed 4 cents in the past week to $2.58.

Joshua Zuber at Triple A Texas says the highest prices in the state are found in Midland where the average is at $2.84. The lowest prices are in San Antonio, coming in with an average of $2.45 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Zuber explains the price jump.

“We’re seeing demand at summertime levels. Combine that with the lower supply, prices are going up. It’s also spring maintenance season for refineries and once they start producing again, they’ll be sending out the summer blend of fuel. It’s cost more to produce and that higher production cost will be passed on to motorists.”