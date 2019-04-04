San Antonio gas prices continue to climb

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Gas prices in Texas are going up, a trend that’s not expected to reverse anytime soon.

Daniel Armbruster at Triple A Texas says the statewide average is 46 cents higher than it was at the beginning of the year.

The good news for San Antonio drivers is that the Alamo City has the lowest average price in the state, coming in at $2.34 a gallon.

Armbruster says that upward trend is going to continue for a while.

“Demand has increased and gasoline stocks have fallen, which is a natural formula for increasing gas prices.”