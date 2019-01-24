San Antonio gas prices continue to climb
By Don Morgan
Jan 24, 2019 @ 2:42 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The statewide average gas price is closing in on the 2 dollar a gallon mark.

Daniel Armbruster at Triple A Texas says the average is currently sitting at $1.99. That’s up 6 cents in the past week but 34 cents less than what we were paying one year ago.

The average price per gallon in San Antonio also jumped 7 cents to $1.96.

Armbruster says the rising cost of oil is showing up at the gas pump.

“Crude oil prices, which have increased since the start of the year, will be a dominant factor in determining how much drivers will be paying for gasoline in the coming weeks.”

Drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.45. The lowest price per gallon is in Lubbock at $1.90 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.27.

