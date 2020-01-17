      Weather Alert

San Antonio gas prices continue to fall amid growing geopolitical concerns

Don Morgan
Jan 17, 2020 @ 9:41am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The recent conflict with Iran had many thinking gas prices would climb…..but the opposite is happening.  Joshua Zuber at AAA Texas tells us why.

“Despite crude oil price fluctuation and growing geopolitical concerns with Iran in recent weeks, gas price averages across the country are falling. Texas drivers are saving at the pump, the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is down to $2.26. That’s a drop of 4 cents from last week.”

That downward trend is being seen in San Antonio as well, where the average price fell to $2.18.

Zuber says as long as supplies remain healthy and demand for gas is low, drivers should continue to see lower pump prices.

