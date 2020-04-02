      Weather Alert

San Antonio gas prices drop a dime in the past week, lower prices are expected

Don Morgan
Apr 2, 2020 @ 10:39am
gas pump/mgnphoto

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The coronavirus continues to have an impact on gasoline prices.

AAA Texas is reporting the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is down a dime in the past week to $1.70.

That’s 78 cents less than what we were paying a year ago.

Even the national average has dropped below 2 bucks a gallon, coming in at $1.97.

The average price in San Antonio has also dropped 10 cents, down to $1.66 a gallon.

Drivers in the Sherman area have the lowest gas prices at $1.32.

The drastic decline is due to the coronavirus and the impact of a crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

You can expect the cost of gasoline to drop by at least another 25 cents in April.

TAGS
Coronavirus San Antonio Texas Gas Prices
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming