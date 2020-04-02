San Antonio gas prices drop a dime in the past week, lower prices are expected
gas pump/mgnphoto
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The coronavirus continues to have an impact on gasoline prices.
AAA Texas is reporting the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is down a dime in the past week to $1.70.
That’s 78 cents less than what we were paying a year ago.
Even the national average has dropped below 2 bucks a gallon, coming in at $1.97.
The average price in San Antonio has also dropped 10 cents, down to $1.66 a gallon.
Drivers in the Sherman area have the lowest gas prices at $1.32.
The drastic decline is due to the coronavirus and the impact of a crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
You can expect the cost of gasoline to drop by at least another 25 cents in April.