San Antonio gas prices drop, but still $1.15 higher than one year ago

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A month after gas prices spiked at a record high $4.01 a gallon, AAA Texas is reporting the price of your fill up is coming down….slowly.
The auto club is out with the weekly survey of gas prices form service stations across Texas.
As drivers prepare to hit the road for the Easter weekend, the statewide average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded is coming in at $3.70 this week.
That’s 7 cents than a week ago but still $1.13 more than a year ago.
Demand is up and supplies are down, but the fluctuating price for crude oil is helping reduce what you’re paying at the pump.
“While crude oil prices are back above $100 a barrel, gasoline prices continue to fall from the record highs we had just one month ago,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Retail gasoline and crude oil prices will still be volatile with Russia’s war in Ukraine ongoing along with the start of the busy summer driving season just six weeks away.”
Amarillo drivers have the lowest average gas price at $3.46 a gallon while College Station-Bryan has the state’s highest average price at $3.84.
In San Antonio, the average price dropped 12 cents this week to $3.56. That’s still $1.15 more than what we were paying one year ago.
The state with the lowest average gas price is Missouri at $3.64. California still has the highest price by far at $5.72.