San Antonio gas prices leap 13 cents over last week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — After a month of falling gas prices, Texas drivers are seeing the numbers on gas pumps climb again.
AAA Texas is out with the weekly survey of what you’re paying for a fill-up.
This week, the statewide average is coming in at $3.77 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That’s a jump of 7 cents since last week and $1.18 more than a year ago.
Experts are saying the war in Ukraine is causing disruptions in the global oil supply and prices are creeping back to above 100 bucks a barrel.
That, along with an increase in demand for gasoline are forcing drivers to dig a little deeper when they top of their tanks.
AAA Texas Spokesman Daniel Armbruster says:
“As the days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and pump prices dip from their record highs, consumers feel more confident about hitting the road. And AAA is anticipating strong demand in the coming weeks as bookings for Memorial Day travel are already much higher than what they were last year.”
The lowest gas prices in Texas are in Corpus Christi at $3.61 while the highest are in El Paso at $3.99.
San Antonio gas prices are coming in at $3.69, a 13 cent jump over last week.