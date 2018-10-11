San Antonio gas prices up 2 cents

The AAA weekend gas watch finds prices climbing again in Texas.

The auto club’s Joshua Zuber talked to us about the increase.

“The statewide average in Texas is coming in at $2.67 for a gallon on regular unleaded. A similar story within San Antonio, seeing gas prices tick up about 2 pennies to $2.60 a gallon.”

In a typical year, the September switch-over to winter-blend gasoline ushered in cheaper gas prices compared to the summer, but that drop was short lived.

Crude oil accounts for half of the retail pump price and crude is selling at some of the highest price points in four years.

That means fall and year-end prices are likely going to be unseasonably expensive, according to market analysts.

Crude oil has priced higher amid concerns of global crude supply and geopolitical tensions, including pending sanctions with Iran and Venezuela’s unstable economy.